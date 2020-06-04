Kanye West, Kim Kardashian’s relationship on opposite pages amid COVID-19. Photo: Arizona Daily Star

New reports have been flooding in which have shed light on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship. According to sources, the couple is experiencing a strenuous time period and is on opposite sides doing their own thing.

According to a source close to US Weekly, Kim and her husband “are on different pages” sometimes and as a result of their schedules, they work during opposite hours of the day. Kim “gets up early and works out and he is up late.”

The source also went on to add that, “Kim is working out nonstop and doing her thing,” however, “Kanye is having a harder time because he does not have a regimented routine like Kim.”

A separate source told The Sun, “Kim and Kanye are arguing and at each other’s throats during this pandemic.” She is also angry and “frustrated with Kanye and thinks he’s not pulling his weight in family responsibilities”

The source signed off revealing, “they’ve been staying at opposite ends of the house to keep things civil.”