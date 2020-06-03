Prince William asks Prince Harry to return to London: report

Prince Harry and Prince William and are expected to reconcile, according to multiple reports.

Several reports have claimed that Prince Harry is also expected to return to London .

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle moved to the United States after parting ways from the British royal family to live an independent life.

The couple is now living in a multi-million dollar mansion and have reportedly hired a former aide of David Beckham to decide their day-to-day life.

More than a month after the couple moved to Los Angeles, several reports claiming that there is a possibility of reconciliation between Prince Harry and his brother Prince William.

Explaining the reason, a magazine reported that Prince Harry has started missing his life in London.

"Moving to a completely different country is never easy for anyone, including Harry. And he wasn’t expecting to be faced with so many obstacles," a source revealed to US Weekly," and added, "William’s advised Harry to return to London or move elsewhere, somewhere safer. He’s concerned about his brother’s well-being and safety."