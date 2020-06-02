Ellen DeGeneres voices out request for peace amid protests

Ellen DeGeneres voices out request for peace amid the George Floyd protests. Photo: Forbes

Ellen DeGeneres has been in anguish over the current situation plaguing the States. The entertainer recently took to her social media, and posted a video highlighting her plight and pleaded with fans to maintain peace amid these times.

In her video posed to Twitter, the host stated, "I have been posting my thoughts and my stance on this but I haven't spoken directly because I don't know what to say. I am so sad and I am so angry, and I know I'm not going to say the right thing...I know that there are going to be a lot of people who are gonna be in disagreement with what I say.”

"I have always wanted to be the voice for people who feel like they don't have a voice, because I know what that feels like. I'm just so sorry that it's come to this. I really don't know what to say other than this has gone on way, way, way, way too long.”

She further went on to say, "People have gotten away with murder and that's what is happening. So, we've gotta see fairness and we've gotta see justice for all, because right now, this is not a fair world. Not at all.”

Before signing off Ellen said, "Sign a petition. Make a donation. Get informed. Make a phone call. Do it all from the link in my bio. We have a long way to go to even get close to being fair. If you don't understand this then you have never felt like you weren't heard or you weren't equal. But if you've ever felt that, magnify it and see what's happening... Let's send a whole bunch of love out there and try to find some peace and some communication in this."