Maya Ali shares adorable photos with fans

Pakistani star Maya Ali, who hit four million followers on Instagram recently, shared adorable photos of her with the fans.



The Parey Hut Love actress turned to photo-video sharing app and shared dazzling photos of her. In the photos, Maya could be seen playing with flowers and decorating them.

She captioned one of the endearing post as “Beautiful things don’t ask for attention.”

“My happy place,” Maya Ali captioned another post.



Recently, Maya hit four million followers on Instagram. She extended gratitude to the fans for this milestone.



She wrote, “Some meetha pyaar to my growing insta family #4M #grateful.”



