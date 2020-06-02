close
Tue Jun 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 2, 2020

Maya Ali shares adorable photos with fans

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 02, 2020
Maya Ali shares adorable photos with fans 

Pakistani star Maya Ali, who hit four million followers on Instagram recently, shared adorable photos of her with the fans.

The Parey Hut Love actress turned to photo-video sharing app and shared dazzling photos of her. In the photos, Maya could be seen playing with flowers and decorating them.

She captioned one of the endearing post as “Beautiful things don’t ask for attention.”

View this post on Instagram

Beautiful things don’t ask for attention... #chapterfive

A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali) on

“My happy place,” Maya Ali captioned another post.

View this post on Instagram

My happy place.. #chapterfive

A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali) on

Recently, Maya hit four million followers on Instagram. She extended gratitude to the fans for this milestone.

She wrote, “Some meetha pyaar to my growing insta family #4M #grateful.”


Latest News

More From Entertainment