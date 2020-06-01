Eminem supports 'Back Out Tuesday' observance over George Floyd's death

Music industry in the United States have announced to express solidarity with the people of black community after the death of George Floyd sparked nationwide protests.

Most of the music labels have announced to observe "Black Out Tuesday",a grassroots campaign launched by the US music industry with a motto to "disconnect from work and reconnect with our community”.

Marshall Mathers aka Eminem on Sunday announced that his music label Shady Records will also become part of "Black Out Tuesday".

Apart from Shady Records, Capitol Music Group, Warner Music Group and other labels have also announced they would align with “Black Out Tuesday”, which is being observed in reaction to the death in police custody of George Floyd.

Taking to Twitter, Marshall Mathers tweeted, "We will be closed on Black Out Tuesday. Join us in fighting for change.".

His tweet contained a statement from his music label that read, "Shady Records will join in the observance of Black Out Tuesday on June 2, 2020.

On this day we will dedicate our time and efforts to help prevent social injustice and explore ways to assist in the fight against racial inequality."



