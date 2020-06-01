Director reveals new details about John Wick 4

John Wick director Chad Stahelski has shared some new details about the 4th chapter of the Keanu Reeves starrer movie.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he revealed that he plans to use a few scenes from the franchise's third installment John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum.

Chad said the scenes he intends to incorporate were shot for the third installment in the popular franchise but the movie lacked the room to adjust them.

Speaking about why he thinks these scenes would fit in the fourth John Wick film, the filmmaker told the publication, "We had a couple of overlapping thematics, and I stripped it down to the bare essentials. There were two action sequences that we had really kind of conceived, but we just didn’t have room for them. So, we pulled them from the movie."

He added, "So, we pulled them from the movie. And I’d like to think that 90 percent of what I pulled, there’s a place in John Wick 4 that I can definitely reinsert them."

The Keanu Reeves starrer 'John Wick 4' is among several films that have been affected due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The film is now scheduled to release in 2022.