Halsey gets shot at by police during Los Angeles protest for George Floyd

American singer Halsey joined the thousands marching the streets seeking justice for George Floyd.

The singer detailed her experience of taking to the streets and demanding justice for all those who have fallen prey to racial injustice in the United States, as she turned to her social media with pictures and videos of the police attacking her along with the other citizens.

“A true patriot is someone who will rebel against the government if it becomes necessary, to protect the greater good of their fellow citizens. We are patriots,” she tweeted.

“If you are not, you are a coward. THIS is what democracy looks like,” she added.

Halsey also live-streamed the Los Angeles protest that she attended with Yungblud, featuring the protester’s altercation with the police officers.

“Fired rubber bullets at us. We did not breach the line. Hands were up. Unmoving. And they gassed and fired,” she said.

“I WAS NOT ARRESTED. Im safe. There were ppl I had to get to safety as many of them have VISAs. Myself + many of my peers were shot, gassed + antagonized. The frontline was calm + did not provoke. BUT MANY ARE NOT SAFE + MANY ARE IN CUSTODY,” she added.

She had also posted a photo of her injured leg on Instagram, saying: “This hit me through layers of fabric and for that, I am extremely privileged. At close range it would have caused serious injury. They were fired at peoples’ faces during peaceful moments of the demonstration.” The post has now been taken down.

Earlier on Thursday, Halsey expressed her sorrow over the death of George Floyd, saying: “If you have friends and family who are privileged enough to ‘stay away from this kind of news’ then take that fucking privilege away. Uplift the voices of black members of your community voicing their fear or outrage or grief.”







