Prince Harry's former girlfriend Cressida Bonas talks about their split in rare interview

Prince Harry dated quite a few famous people in the past, before getting married to Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex dated Cressida Bonas, who in a rare interview to The Daily Telegraph, has revealed the actual reason pertaining to her split with Harry.

Speaking of the apprehensions she had about joining the royal family, Bonas said, "The fear of failing, the fear of rejection, the fear of not getting it right, the fear of not being perfect…I think that has limited me in certain situations in my life."

"I just think it has definitely given me a stronger sense of purpose and a stronger sense of what I want or don't want," the actor-dancer added.

Bonas went on to say how these days she is only focused on her career, more specifically her new, White House Farm.

"I think that I work very, very hard, I love what I do, and I just hope that this role has shown people what I can do and what I would like to do going forward and not be caught in a box in any way," she said of the show and where she is now.

Prince Harry and Cressida Bonas dated each other from 2012 to 2014 and she even attended the royal wedding in 2018.