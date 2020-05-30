Priyanka Chopra demands justice for George Floyd, prays for his family

Indian actor Priyanka Chopra, who is spending quality time with husband Nick Jonas in US, like other celebrities has demanded justice for George Floyd.



The Sky Is Pink actress turned to Instagram and shared the last words of George.

She stressed the need that “There is so much work to be done and it needs to starts at an individual level on a global scale. We all have a responsibility to educate ourselves and end this hate. End this race war here in the US, and around the world.”

Priyanka went on to say “Wherever you live, whatever your circumstances, NO ONE deserves to die, especially at the hands of another because of their skin color.”



“On May 25th, George Floyd was pinned down by the neck by a Minneapolis police officer and died. He laid there, fighting for his life, struggling to breathe, and other officers just stood there and watched. The officer has now been charged with murder,” Priyanka narrated.

“George, I am praying for your family. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd”