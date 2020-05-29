Madonna shares son’s video dancing to Michael Jackson’s song to pay tribute to George Floyd

US singer Madonna shared a video of son David Banda dancing to Michael Jackson’s song to honour and pay tribute to George Floyd, who was killed by police in Minnesota.



The 61-year-old singer turned to Twitter to share son 14-year-old Banda’s dance video. The teenager could be seen dancing to Michael Jackson's track They Don't Care About Us.

She wrote, “Brutal murder travels around the world my son David Dances to honor and pay tribute to George and His Family and all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America.”



She also demanded justice for George with hashtag “#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd”.



George Floyd, an African American man, was brutally killed by police in Minnesota. A video of the incident has gone viral on the internet and sparked an outrage.

However, many people slammed Madonna for posting the video of the son and termed it an insensitive tribute to the slain.