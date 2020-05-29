Wedding bells ring for Faryal Mehmood, Daniyal Raheal as they get hitched

Pakistani luminaries Faryal Mehmood and Daniyal Raheal tied the knot in a stunning nikkah ceremony, days after Hina Altaf and Aagha Ali got married.

Continuing the streak of getting hitched during lockdown, the latest couple on the block is Faryal and Daniyal, whose pictures from their beautiful nuptials are taking the internet by storm.

Daasi actress Faryal, taking to Instagram, gave a sneak peek inside the event wherein she and beau Daniyal can be seen donning traditional wedding attires.

Daniyal is the son of famous actress Simi Raheal and the brother of model and actress Mehreen Raheal.

Shortly after, congratulations started pouring in from various celebrities like Wajahat Rauf, Sohail Javed, Aashir Wajahat for the newly-married couple.

Faryal and Daniyal have often indulged in PDA on their social media handles and posted loved-up photos with each other.

It was only last week when Hina Altaf and Aagha Ali tied the knot, after Nimra Khan got married, and we are loving the ongoing wedding fever on our beloved celebrities.