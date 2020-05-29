close
Fri May 29, 2020
Wedding bells ring for Faryal Mehmood, Daniyal Raheal as they get hitched

Wedding bells ring for Faryal Mehmood, Daniyal Raheal as they get hitched

Pakistani luminaries Faryal Mehmood and Daniyal Raheal tied the knot in a stunning nikkah ceremony, days after Hina Altaf and Aagha Ali got married. 

Continuing the streak of getting hitched during lockdown, the latest couple on the block is Faryal and Daniyal, whose pictures from their beautiful nuptials are taking the internet by storm.

Daasi actress Faryal, taking to Instagram, gave a sneak peek inside the event wherein she and beau Daniyal can be seen donning traditional wedding attires. 

Daniyal is the son of famous actress Simi Raheal and the brother of model and actress Mehreen Raheal. 

Shortly after, congratulations started pouring in from various celebrities like Wajahat Rauf, Sohail Javed, Aashir Wajahat for the newly-married couple. 

Faryal and Daniyal have often indulged in PDA on their social media handles and posted loved-up photos with each other. 

The duo even celebrated the occasion of Eid together a few days ago.


View this post on Instagram

SOOOO proud to announce "Nottinani and Chang"made by My Man @daniyalraheal!! This is going to be GOOD you guys! The man has worked his butt off to put a smile on your faces during these times, this is just what we needed!! Coming VERY VERY soon! #NOTTINANIANDCHANG #PUPPETSHOW #Repost @daniyalraheal @changthepuppet @simi_raheal_official • • • • • • Meet Changes Raheal a labour of love sweat and toil that has led to many gags and laughs. My new webseries Notti Nani and @Changthepuppet launches this week, make sure to toss a follow so you don’t miss it. It’ll turn your quarantine frown upside down. #ChangThePuppet #ChangezRaheal #NottiNani #QuaratineMode #Webseries #Pakistan #Pakistani #Puppet #DaniyalRaheal #Celebrity #Talkshow #Mezan

A post shared by Faryal M. Zaffar (@faryalmehmoodofficial) on


It was only last week when Hina Altaf and Aagha Ali tied the knot, after Nimra Khan got married, and we are loving the ongoing wedding fever on our beloved celebrities. 

