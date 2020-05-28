close
Thu May 28, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 28, 2020

John Wick's original title was changed as Keanu Reeves kept referring to it by wrong title

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, May 28, 2020

Keanu Reeves starrer "John Wick" had a different name before its release but the filmmakers decided to change it.

Derek Kolstad, the screenwriter of the popular franchise, revealed during an interview with comicbook.com that the film's director changed the name after Keanu kept referring to it by the wrong title.

Derek revealed that the movie's original title during the development phase was "Scorn".

"The only reason it's called John Wick is that Keanu kept referring it as John Wick," he said.

"Marketing was like, 'Dude, that's four to five million dollars in free advertising so far, so it's John Wick instead of Scorn,'" he added. 

