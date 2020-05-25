close
Sun May 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 25, 2020

Hina Altaf, Aagha Ali share more photos from their wedding ceremony

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, May 25, 2020
Hina Altaf, Aagha Ali share more photos from their wedding ceremony

Eminent Pakistani actors Hina Altaf and Aagha Ali, who tied the knot in a private ceremony on Friday, shared more photos from their wedding.

The Aatish actress turned to Instagram and shared an adorable photo where she could be seen donning bridal outfit and signing nikkah document.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hina (@hinaaltaf) on

The photo has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Aagha also took to Instagram and shared a loved-up picture from their wedding ceremony.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Aagha Ali (@aaghaaliofficial) on

The newly-wed couple looked all smiling in the latest photo.

Earlier, Hina and Aagha Ali confirmed the reports of their wedding by sharing lengthy posts along with PDA-filled photos from the wedding ceremony on Instagram. 

View this post on Instagram

A few years ago we hosted a Tv show together and we hated each other , later met a couple of years ago again , and we became friends, then became best friends and last 11 months have been crazy! Movies, Street Fighter, Endless talks and You became a part of my life like no one has .. I loved every second I spent with you .. and then the Lockdown happened ... I missed you like a part of me was missing!!! I realised and was sure that I want to spend the rest of my life you ... and here we go! Like I always wanted ( neither we had a choice ) we Alhumdulliah on Jumma Tul Widaa 22nd May, 2020 , With just a bunch of our dear ones ( neither we had a choice ) got Nikkah-fied! Dua main yaad rakhna @hinaaltaf I Officially Love you ️ #AaghaAli #HinaAltaf #JustMarried

A post shared by Aagha Ali (@aaghaaliofficial) on



Latest News

More From Entertainment