Hina Altaf, Aagha Ali share more photos from their wedding ceremony

Eminent Pakistani actors Hina Altaf and Aagha Ali, who tied the knot in a private ceremony on Friday, shared more photos from their wedding.



The Aatish actress turned to Instagram and shared an adorable photo where she could be seen donning bridal outfit and signing nikkah document.

The photo has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



Aagha also took to Instagram and shared a loved-up picture from their wedding ceremony.

The newly-wed couple looked all smiling in the latest photo.



Earlier, Hina and Aagha Ali confirmed the reports of their wedding by sharing lengthy posts along with PDA-filled photos from the wedding ceremony on Instagram.







