Here's why Harry and Meghan were given a cold shoulder by royals on wedding anniversary

Harry and Meghan Markle's celebrations remained low-key this year owing to the coronavirus pandemic

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marked the second wedding anniversary earlier this week.

And while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s celebrations remained low-key this year owing to the coronavirus pandemic, it looks like the two received a cold shoulder from the royals across the pond as well.

As none of the royal family members acknowledged or wished the two on their big day, many fans were left wondering what the possible reason could be for the cold treatment.

While many may have speculated that the sour ties between the members may have been the reason behind the lack of acknowledgment, the actual reason seems to be quite different.

The couple was not given any well wishes given the current stressful situation around the world, deeming it inappropriate, as per reports.

Earlier in April, when Prince William and Kate Middleton marked their ninth wedding anniversary, they had not received a public acknowledgment either.