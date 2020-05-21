Split with Brad Pitt left Gwyneth Paltrow ‘miserable’ for a very long time

Brad Pitt's relationship with Gwyneth Paltrow had been one of the hottest topics of Tinseltown

Brad Pitt, Hollywood’s leading actor, may currently be single but the actor’s love life and former flames rarely ever fail to make the news even now.



The Fight Club actor’s relationship with Gwyneth Paltrow had been one of the hottest topics of Tinseltown back then but despite their strong ties, the former couple could not have their happily ever after.

The two had been engaged back in 1996 and speaking of the institution of marriage back then to Entertainment Tonight, the Goop founder had said: “I take the institution extremely seriously. There are no divorces in my family either – and in his either, so this is not something – we’ve been together for quite some time, so this is not a rash decision.”

“We’re just not doing movies at the same time. He’s gonna have a break while I do my next one and I’m gonna take a break when he does his – so, you really need to do that I think in order to, you know, have a relationship, you know? It’s too difficult to be separated, it really is.”

However, after the couple’s split, the Iron Man star went through quite some struggle to move on.

Talking about going back to work following the breakup, Gwyneth was quoted by Us Weekly as saying: “I was in the middle of a terrible breakup [with Pitt], and the idea of going to England and being far from home just seemed … I didn’t even read it. I was just like, ‘I can’t read anything right now. I’m having a really hard time.’”

According to ABC News, the actor also ended up holding herself accountable over the failed relationship: “I’m so lucky that I spent time with Brad, somebody who was such a good person! Especially when I was, like, such a mess.”

“My kind of internal stuff really tripped up that whole relationship. And I felt really responsible, and also like I was the architect of my own misery. … I just made a big mess out of it… I was very upset for a long, long time,” she added.