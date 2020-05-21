Selena Gomez details her mental health woes amid COVID-19 lockdown

Selena Gomez gives a house tour to fan amid mental health woes following COVID-19. Photo: Instagram

Selena Gomez recently spilled the beans on her quarantine self-care routine during an Instagram-featured virtual house tour.

She admitted, “I think right now, it is more important than ever to talk about mental health, which is a subject that is very personal to me.”

Selena has always been vocal about her personal struggles and has never been one to shy away from putting herself in the spotlight. Detailing her experience the Rare singer began by stating, “So I’m asking you guys to take a break with me, and I’m going to show you some of the things that help me stay positive during this time and see if any of it resonates with you.”

She later went on to share her secrets towards maintaining a positive frame of mind during these troubling times, “Some of the things that help me is my DBT books (Dialectical Behavior Therapy). And every single day, I’ll look at a worksheet or if there’s something I’ working on, internally, I’ll just kind of find a chapter that relates to me.”

However, she made sure to mention that daily productivity is not something to constantly strive for, because it only helps when the person is feeling their best. “It’s okay not to do something every single day but when I’m feeling up for it and I’m feeling creative, this is my little area of creativeness. This is our makeshift studio. This is how basically I write or work on music that needs to be worked on.”

“The last part of my routine is my unwinding process. So I usually take a walk at night because I can get rid of the day a bit. And then I come home, take a shower, wash my face, and then when I get into bed, my friends laugh at me, but I have a heating pad. It’s almost like an anxiety blanket. It feels really nice.”

Before hitting the bed she makes sure to turn off all electronic distractions. “I will sometimes journal. And I have these beautiful little like, face sprays, rosewater, a candle to help me as well. And then I have my little Daisy, and we just kind of get into bed. I turn off all my electronics and I just relax."







