foodpanda, Brandverse join hands to bring ease to grocery-shopping

Brandverse CEO & Founder Raza Matin (L) and foodpanda Pakistan CEO Nauman Sikander Mirza (R) at the agreement signing ceremony as Brandverse partners with foodpanda to ease grocery-shopping with ecommerce/Handout

KARACHI: Food delivery app foodpanda and production studio Brandverse have joined hands to bring ease to grocery-shopping via e-commerce as the two companies signed a long-term partnership agreement to provide data and content for the latter's recently-launched grocery delivery service, foodpanda shops, a statement issued on Wednesday read.

"Brandverse will provide foodpanda access to the largest and fastest-growing catalogue of FMCG products, delivered in real-time to its partners," it said.

"Brandverse will ensure that foodpanda will have continuous access to Pakistan’s most comprehensive, always up-to-date, growing product data catalogue to enable them to provide a better e-commerce experience to their users and retail partners," it added.

In this regard, Brandverse CEO and founder, Raza Matin, said: "This is a natural, expected progression of our startup journey, where we are now extending into product content distribution.

"We are elated to announce that the first of many content distribution partnerships has been with foodpanda, a household name, which has been at the forefront of the e-commerce industry in Pakistan for many years.

"Getting your products on foodpanda shops and beyond is now as easy as getting them to Brandverse."

foodpanda Pakistan CEO Nauman Sikander Mirza added: "The secret of getting ahead is getting started. In this era of digital transformation, the content has to be reflective of what the customer orders.

"Our main focus is to enhance the customer experience, thereby, increasing the customer lifetime value. We are excited to partner with Brandverse and we hope to achieve foodpanda's objectives through this partnership."

On the future of the partnership, Raza Matin said: "Content is the lifeblood of e-commerce and we foresee many avenues of continued partnership with foodpanda, as we both work towards creating richer and more meaningful digital user experiences that delight."