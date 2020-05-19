Asim Azhar announces release date of his new song 'Humraah'

Young Pakistani singer Asim Azhar shared a poster of his new song Humraah and announced that it will be released on Eid-ul-Fitr.



The singer turned to Twitter and shared the poster of Humraah, the song sung for Bollywood film Malang.

He wrote, “Eid pay eidi. my song #Humraah from #Malang!”

Earlier, this month, Asim became the youngest Pakistani artist to have two songs in the 100 million club after his song Jo Tu Na Mila gained 100 million views on YouTube.

Asim Azhar became the fourth and the youngest Pakistani singer to gain 100 million views after Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Atif Aslam and Momina Mustehsan.