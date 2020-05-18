TV actress Neelam Muneer Khan supports decision to air Ertugrul in Pakistan

TV star Neelam Muneer Khan has stressed the need to create content like Ertugrul Ghazi, a popular Turkish series which is being aired on PTV in Urdu language.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the actress shared a note in support of the historical fiction series.

Here is what she said:

Even though I respect views of everyone in my fraternity but I feel it's not the matter of Turkish content or Pakistani content. We should look beyond and understand that its Islamic content, which has so much wisdom and teaches us the history and the values of Muslims.

They gave their lives for justice and remained on Allah's path. And they kept Islam alive. It's like reading a book which is full of great history of Muslims.

Let's just feel proud of our Islamic heritage and get motivated and also create content in Pakistan which we should also be proud of."



