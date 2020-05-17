Dwayne Johnson lauds daughter Simone as she begins her WWE journey

Dwayne Johnson lauds daughter Simone over begining her WWE journey. Photo: Today Show

Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock has been in awe over his 18-year-old daughter Simone’s WWE pro Wrestling journey. The proud father gushed over his daughter’s future during an interview in the most adorable way.

During his virtual appearance with Jimmy Fallon on Friday's The Tonight Show, The Rock expressed his excitement for his daughter, stating, "She signed her contract with the WWE, it just blows my mind," he said.

"First of all, I mean, what an honor that my daughter wants to follow in my footsteps. But more importantly, follow in my footsteps sounds cliché, but she actually wants to blaze her own path, which is just so important,"

"She wound up being the youngest signee in the history of the company, by the way," Johnson admitted. During the course of the interview he told Fallon his daughter has been training for this opportunity since she was barely 16.

He was quoted saying, "She was working her [expletive] off. Quietly, under the radar, in the ring, getting thrown around, and all the bumps and bruises that go with pro wrestling. And she hung in there, I'm very, very proud of her.”