Malala reminds American graduates of the millions out of school: ‘Don’t leave them behind’

Malala came forth giving an uplifting speech urging the students to follow their dreams

Malala Yousafzai celebrated the class of 2020 with several other bigwigs from around the world, as she shared words of encouragement for the graduates in her online speech.

The 22-year-old education advocate came forth giving an uplifting speech for the Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 special, urging the students to follow their dreams.

“To all the graduates of 2020 — like all of you, I’m also missing my graduation ceremony this year — and we are not alone,” she said.

“Across the world, COVID-19 has forced one billion students out of school but for most of us, this is temporary and we will continue our education and follow our dreams,” she went on to say.

She further reminded American students how many of their peers around the world, specifically girls, may never be able to head back to school after the crisis settles.

“But many girls, especially in developing countries, will never return to the classroom. Because of this crisis, they will be forced into early marriages or low paying jobs to support their families, and when schools re-open, their desks will be empty,” she said.

“They are our peers. They have the same right to education as we do. So I ask you to remember them today as you out and change the world, don’t leave them behind,” she added.

“The class of 2020 won’t be defined by what we lost to this virus, but how we responded to it. The world is yours now, and I can’t wait to see what you make of it,” she said signing off.