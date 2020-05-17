Meghan Markle’s old CV boasts of her multiple skills, reveals her height and weight

An old resume of Meghan Markle has been circulating, showing just how far she has come

Meghan Markle catapulted to fame following her marriage to Prince Harry. And despite being a recognized actor in Hollywood, her royal wedding amplified her fame even further.

And now an old resume of the Suits actor has been circulating, showing just how far the Duchess of Sussex has come.

The resurfaced CV boasts of Meghan’s impeccable kickboxing and martial arts skills as well as several other strings she seems to be quite proud of.

The 38-year-old seems to know quite well how to dance and is also fluent in multiple languages, as her CV gives a sneak peek into her initial years in the acting business before she got her big break with Suits.

It shows the 5’6 brown-eyed actor was fluent in Spanish and proficient in French and had a keen interest in kickboxing and yoga.

Her passion for fitness was earlier revealed by her former fitness trainer Jorge Blanco as well who said: “I trained Meghan when she was in Toronto during the shooting of the series 'Suits'. We did a little bit of martial arts, a little boxing, and sometimes kickboxing.”

"I never really thought she could end up being a princess! I had a great time training with her because she's super nice and speaks Spanish, with an Argentine accent,” he added.

