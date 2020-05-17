Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are at a point of ‘no return’, says Julie Montagu

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had made public their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family in January this year.



However, the jaw-dropping announcement is still the talk of town a couple of months later as experts, fans and celebrities all step forth giving their take on the royal exit.

Julie Montagu from Ladies of London, also part of the extended British royal family gave some major insight into how the Brits responded to their decision of an exit.

During the promotions of her new TV show, An American Aristocrat’s Guide to Great Estates, she said: “Honestly, when they decided to step back, I think the Brits were really, really surprised...I think everybody was sad because this has never happened before.”

She further revealed to Us Weekly, that while Harry is currently facing a bit of trouble adjusting to life across the pond, he grow to be quite fond of it soon.

“I think he’s going to love it. I don’t know if there’s necessarily going to be a culture shock because who doesn’t love L.A.? They’re going to have a lot more freedom,” she said.

Regarding the Sussex pair’s possible future return to the monarchy if this plan doesn’t run smoothly, Julie said it’s unlikely for them to take a U-turn.

“I don’t think that they do want to come back. I think that they’re at a point of no return. I think they’re like, ‘This is where we’re going to make home.’”

Julie had also earlier predicted that the couple will severe their royal roots, months before they were even close to announcing their decision.