Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson threaten legal action against woman claiming paternity

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson threaten legal action against woman claiming paternity. Photo: E News

A blog 'Gossip of the City' recently skyrocketed in popularity after outrageous paternity claims began floating around its pages. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have laid waste to the claims however, and have even threatened Kimberly Alexander with a lawsuit threat.

According to a report by E News, the exes lawyer Marty Singer confirmed that Tristan took a paternity test back in January but the test turned out to be negative. The expecting mother however did not believe the results and insisted upon another.

Later, a cease and desist letter was filed, Singer admitted, “After it was indisputably established by a paternity test performed by one of the most reputable labs that Mr. Thompson is not your child’s father, we thought that would be the end of this. Instead, you have continued to spread outrageous lies about my clients, including ridiculous fictional conspiracy theories that you conjured up claiming that my clients supposedly somehow falsified the paternity test results since members of the Kardashian family had previously used the same trustworthy lab.”

Before concluding, he also took a jab at Kimberly, stating that for “15 minutes of fame” she engaged in utterly in “despicable conduct.” Not only were her actions dubbed “defamatory,” Singer took the opportunity to threaten Kimberly with “multimillion-dollar claims” if she did not take down the “outrageous damaging posts about my clients.”