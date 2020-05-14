Kim Kardashian reportedly wishes for a break from Kanye due to lockdown

Kim Kardashian reportedly wishes from a break from Kanye due to lockdown. Photo: nbcphiladelphia

With muddled up world events putting marriages to the test all around the globe, it appears Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have officially snapped under the pressure. The couple has been reportedly “arguing a lot” and living in opposite living spaces currently.

A source told Us Weekly, that, “Kim feels like she needs some space from Kanye,” because she feels alone with the parenting responsibilities. “She is trying to be a great mom, focus on law school and her work commitments, and it’s hard to do all of this without Kanye helping as much as he can.”

Not only that, Kanye’s “super-controlling” behaviour has made matters even more difficult for Kim to currently handle. “Kim’s been feeling as though he’s been trying to impose his views on her life,” the source said.

“It’s a huge chaos with all the kids at home. Kanye escapes to his office for a work break,” a source told PEOPLE. “He also let Kim have a break last week when he took some of the kids to Wyoming. They have been taking turns caring for the kids.”

Despite having high amounts of tensions growing between them, Kim and Kanye are working at it the best that they can. “They’ve had more time together to talk about their feelings, about the kids, her law career goals, and his business ideas.” The US Weekly source concluded by saying, “She’s trying to keep her family together, especially for the kids’ sake.”