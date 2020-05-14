Angelina Jolie's co-star Elle Fanning dresses up as Brad Pitt for a challenge

Elle Fanning dressed up as Brad Pitt in the Doppelganger Challenge to have fun on the set of her Hulu series 'The Great'.

According to Elle it was an ongoing competition between the cast of 'The Great' and the cast of the Netflix series 'The Crown', who happened to utilize the same makeup designer on their sets.



The rival casts were required to come up with their best doppelganger looks based on real life celebrities and/or fictional characters from TV and film.



Fanning's transformation required her to mimic the Academy Award winner's long beard with beads in it as well as his unique personal aesthetic at the time.



She sported similar sunglasses, a grey beanie, and a black jacket, which took her look to the next level and made it hard for people to determine who was who.

Pitt debuted his bead beard back in 2010 and it has since become a questionable part of the actor's style timeline.

And during her appearance on Tuesday's episode of 'The Tonight Show', the 22-year-old actress stunned fans when she showed off her impressive Brad Pitt transformation.