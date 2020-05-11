Google pays tribute to Sadat Hasan Manto on his birthday

Google pays tribute to Sadat Hasan Manto with doodle on his birthday

Google is paying tribute to prominent Urdu writer Saadat Hasan Manto with a doodle on his 118th birthday today.



Google honours prominent personalities and occasions with special illustrations called 'Google Doodles.'

On Monday, May 11, 2020 Google honoured Manto.

Sadat Hasan Manto was born in Ludhiana, India on May 11, 1912 and received his early education at home.

Manto, writing mainly in the Urdu language, produced 22 collections of short stories, a novel, five series of radio plays, three collections of essays and two collections of personal sketches.

He was known to write about the hard truths of society.

Manto died on January 18, 1955, in Lahore at the age of 42.