Vikings: Lagertha actor dedicates special birthday message to on-screen son

Katheryn Winnick who played Lagertha in "Vikings" dedicated a special Instagram post to celebrate the birthday of her on-screen son Alexander Ludwig.



Sharing a picture with Alexander, she wrote "Happy Birthday to one and only @alexanderludwig. Love ya!".

The Bjorn actor is celebrating his 28th birthday amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The actor also shared a special message with his fans. Taking to Instagram he posted a video in which he said: "Hey everyone, I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart for all these incredible birthday wishes."

"A lot are from people who I have never even met personally," he explained. "They’re making videos and sending happy birthdays and it’s very, very special and means the absolute world to me. So thank you.

"I hope you’re all staying safe and healthy and that this storm will pass soon."



