Katy Perry reveals her secrets to staying sane in quarantine with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry reveals her secrets to acing quarantine life with Orlando Bloom. Photo: NZ Herald

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom seem to have their relationship going strong due to their immense understanding for each other.

Katy recently admitted that although they are in quarantine with one another, they are not invading each other’s personal space.

During an interview with Cosmopolitan, Katy admitted, “He’s being very sensitive, knowing that we’re not only in quarantine but we’re doing it while pregnant,” she said. “He’s also doing a lot of pro-style cycling for a couple hours a day, so that gives me my space.”

However, when she is left to her own devices, the singer works on tweeking her style. “I’ve gone very boho, pulling my hair back, popping on a turban, doing my own makeup, reusing lashes I’ve stored away from previous shoots pre-quarantine” as well as indulging in some retail therapy. “I went on the SHEIN website and picked a specific boho-y dress I’ll actually be wearing tomorrow.”