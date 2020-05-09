Prince William, Kate Middleton unveil ‘raw’ approach to royal appearances. Town & Country Magazine

Prince William and Kate Middleton have left royal fans in awe with the welcoming change in the flow of their virtual appearances.

During the Heir Podcast, two royal experts Omid Scobie and Maggie Rulli discussed the new approach taken by Prince William and Kate Middleton in handling official duties during the pandemic.

Ms Rulli is of the opinion that these Zoom calls have allowed the Duke and Duchess to be more intimate with those they converse with.

According to a report by Express.UK Royal expert Mr Scobie was quoted saying, "You have been on royal engagements, you know how orchestrated these events are. So there is something really refreshing about the organic nature of these Zoom calls.”

“They don't seem to run to an exact time frame. Sometimes royal engagements are planned down to the very second but Kate's call with the midwives and the new mums ran on as long as it needed to.”

"I hope once this is all over we keep some of this informality on royal engagements moving forward. I am really enjoying seeing this side of both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, I hope that continues."