Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin detail singer's fight against depression

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin take up arms over fight against depression/. Photo: Elle

Justin Bieber’s life journey has been microscopically analyzed under public gaze from his adolescent days, and after growing up within the lime light, the singer has morphed into a rather vocal advocate for mental and physical health.

In the latest episode of their Facebook series The Biebers on Watch, Bieber and Hailey spoke candidly about depression and the stigma of weakness surrounding it.

While their pasta boiled, Hailey reflected about her husband’s past with mental health woes and spoke about far he has come since then. “The biggest thing I saw was when you got on the proper antidepressant which you are no longer on cause you worked with a doctor and you guys felt like it wasn't needed anymore. So when that happened and when you changed your diet.”

Food also played a vital role in his recovery; the singer admitted that after he stopped consuming sugar he began to feel a lot better. "I cut sugar pretty much out and then since I've cut sugar out of, I feel like I'm not depressed," he shared.

During the course of the episode, Justin admitted that society treats a depression diagnosis as a sign of weakness plastered upon a person’s face. He personally feels seeking help for mental woes are a sign that the person is attempting to get better.

“Depression is a real thing. A lot of people struggle with depression and people look at it like it's a weakness but until you have it, you know it's... 'I feel like having help doesn't mean you're weak, it just means like you know you care about yourself and you care about those around you and you wanna be a healthy individual,” Justin said.

Hailey summed up the entire conversation with a rather wise thought process, “And also, you gotta be the healthiest version of yourself too and you gotta strive to wanna be that, especially in a partnership and in a relationship. When you're in a relationship, it's not up to them to save you, it's not their job to fix you. You gotta want to do that on your own and you gotta wanna constantly be becoming the best version of yourself so the two of you can keep getting better.”