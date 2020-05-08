Deadpool 2: Ryan Reynolds' starrer slapped with fine over stuntwoman's death

Canadian authorities have slapped a fine of $ 300,000 on Ryan Reynolds' 2017 film "Deadpool 2".

According to reports, the fine was imposed in a case involving the death of a stuntwoman who died during the shooting of the film in Canada.

According to reports, the 2017 superhero film was fined by Canadian health and safety watchdog WorkSafeBC for failing t o provide a safety workplace.

Stuntwoman Joi Harris was killed after she was thrown off her motorcycle while performing a stunt for actress Zazie Beetz.

An investigation into the incident found five violations of the Workers Compensation Act and the Occupational Health and Safety Regulation.

"Failure to ensure the health and safety of the stunt performer by failing to provide adequate supervision with respect to this work activity, failure to provide the stunt performer with a new worker orientation" and "instructing the stunt performer not to wear safety headgear while operating the motorcycle,"