Fri May 08, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 8, 2020

Reese Witherspoon looks pretty in '90s throwback photos

Reese Witherspoon appeared to be a gorgeous young girl as she shared a vintage pic of herself, raising the heartbeat of fans.

The photo, she shared, is from the premiere of the film "Nowhere" in 1997. From the spaghetti straps to the mismatched bracelets to the icy blue eye shadow.

The actress  shared the pics on her social media and wrote: "Going through some old photos and pretty sure @gwenstefani is responsible for this hair trend, @drewbarrymore inspired these eyebrows and @jaredleto is responsible for my leather choker."

The "Little Fires Everywhere" star confessed that celebs Gwen Stefani, Drew Barrymore and Jared Leto inspired the look, Witherspoon herself was a trendsetter in her own right who was a champion of '90s style.

Some of Witherspoon's other looks from this era could actually compete as the poster child for the decade as well.

