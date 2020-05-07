Emily Griffin sets the record straight over Meghan Markle fiasco saying she ‘meant no harm’

Emily Griffin sets the record straight over Meghan Markle fiasco for she ‘meant no harm’. Photo: dallasnews and The Sun

Emily Griffin’s mommy-shaming antics towards Meghan Markle recently landed her in heaps of trouble with royal fans. The American author criticized the former royal on her son’s first birthday and it appears royal fans disapprove of her methods.

On his birthday, Meghan posted a video of herself with Archie in her lap and read the book Duck! Rabbit! in collaboration with Save The Children's 'Save With Stories' campaign.

While royal fans could not help but gush over the video, Emily Griffin directed some negative comments towards Meghan Markle however, when she began getting attacked over her comments she swooped in for her defense, stating, "I enjoy following celebrities and analyzing them with my readers. I post dozens of IG stories a day in a very honest, unfiltered way, as if I’m confiding directly with close friends.”

She further went on to add, "To be clear, I absolutely loved that a biracial, American woman was marrying into the Royal Family. It seemed a wonderful, happy thing for everyone. I celebrated their wedding by hosting a gathering here at my home and posting many, many photos. Further, I was appalled by any signs of racism against her."

The author clarified that although it was Meghan’s personal right to move away from the royal family, the reasons for the criticism have nothing to do with her mixed race heritage.

"Further, I understood why she wanted to leave the monarchy and carve out her own path. I do, however, find fault with the way BOTH she and Harry handled things, and those feelings bled over in later posts, including the ones today.”

"I can see how some of my posts may have felt mean-spirited, and could be construed as having racial undertones. It was not my intent, but I understand that intent and impact are two very different things. And I am truly sorry for that negative impact.”