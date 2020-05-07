Madonna says she and crew members had coronavirus towards the end of her tour

Madonna said she had been infected with coronavirus by the end of tour when she thought she had the flu

American singer Madonna after testing positive for coronavirus antibodies, has claimed that she contracted the disease at the end of her tour when she fell ill.

The singer had turned to her Instagram to share that she, along with other crew members had all fallen sick earlier this year following their performance in Paris this year.

She also told her followers how she played her part in raising money for the development of a vaccine that can fight the infectious disease.

“‘I’m Grateful that I can be a part of supporting Research to Find the cure for Covid -19!! And just to clear things up for people who would rather believe sensationalist headlines than do their own research about the nature of this virus— I am not currently sick,” she said.

“When you test positive for anti-bodies it means you HAD the virus which I. clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over 7 weeks ago along with many other artists in my show but at the time,” she added.





“We all thought we had a very bad flu. Thank God we are all healthy and well now. Hope that clears things up for the band wagon jumpers!! Knowledge is Power!”

She had earlier shed light on her diagnosis, saying: “Took a test the other day, and I found out that I have the antibodies. So tomorrow, I'm just going to go for a long drive in the car… and I'm going to breathe in the COVID-19 air. Yep. I hope the sun is shining.”