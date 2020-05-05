Reese Witherspoon given birthday present of her dreams by Laura Dern

Reese Witherspoon's birthday was back on March 22, but the actress opted to forego the festivity and hosted drive-by celebrations and virtual parties.

Witherspoon got exactly what she wanted from her 'Big Little Lies' co-star on her auspicious day.

In an Instagram Live session on Monday, the actress explained that all she wanted this year was to reenact a scene from the '80s soap opera Dynasty — and Dern was more than happy to deliver.

"It was the very beginning of quarantine and I only had one thing that I wanted," Witherspoon told viewers. "And you can tell them what it is."

"She wanted us to reenact, yes it's true, a scene from Dynasty," Dern finished.

'The Morning Show' host went on to explain the casting, with herself as Linda Evans's Krystle Carrington and Dern as Alexis Carrington, originally played by Joan Collins. Dern seemed to have forgotten exactly who she portrayed, but Witherspoon was more than happy to remind her.

"The most fun thing was we just started watching clips of the two of them like crazy to figure out what we could reenact in our quarantine social distanced world," Dern added. "And our teenagers were our crew, they were amazing."

"Our teenagers filmed it, did the music, and edited it," Witherspoon said. "Maybe one day, we'll let people see it."

"Maybe one day," Dern agreed.