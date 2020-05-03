Mehwish Hayat says eyes never lie

Pakistani superstar Mehwish Hayat, who is in self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic, has said that that eyes are the real windows to the soul.



The Load Wedding actress turned to Instagram and treated her fans with an adorable photo.

Flashing her eyes on the camera, Mehwish wrote, “The eyes Chico, they never lie..”

She added “eyes are the window to the soul.”



The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Mehwish Hayat has been using her Instagram account to create awareness about the coronavirus pandemic since the outbreak erupted in the country.

Recently, the actress, who has over 3 million followers on Instagram, posted a picture of herself which accompanied the message about mental health.

"Being healthy is more than diet and exercise. It also involves what you let into your mind and your heart," she wrote along with hashtag #MentalHealthMatters







