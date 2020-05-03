Katie Price will be in rehab for as long as she lives

Katie Price stated she will be in therapy for the rest of her life, in an emotional video she posted recently.



The clip features Price’s reunion with her mother and some honest confessions about Price’s unusual and tragic life.

In the emotional clip that shows footage of Price holding her hand to her mother's window, we also see interview clips of the former glamour model discussing her current emotional wellbeing.

"I've been slowly going off the rails for just over 10 years,” Price revealed.

"At times I've been a mess. I've been to hell and back, but I'm starting to feel like me again,” she added.

"Four weeks in hospital and some intense therapy that will continue for the rest of my life has got me back to being me,” the former model continued, adding, "It just goes to show, if I can do it, anyone can!"