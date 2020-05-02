Rana Sanaullah claims NAB-Niazi nexus colluding to send Shehbaz to jail

ںبیھو

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan along with the National Accountability Bureau was attempting to put Shehbaz Sharif behind bars.

The PML-N leader made the accusation, on Saturday in retaliation to a statement by Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid, who said that the PML-N president is trying to go abroad again.



“Only people like Sheikh Rashid can consider Nab-Niazi nexus as ‘Tarzan’,” he shot back, referring to a statement from the minister earlier.

Sanaullah alleged that the government is negligent towards measures to curb the coronavirus crisis across the country.

“Shehbaz Sharif’s real power are the people of Pakistan. He is not afraid of anyone except Allah,” said Rana Sanaullah.

Sanaullah said that the government is panicking since the PML-N president returned to the country.

NAB to become ‘Tarzan’: Rashid

Sheikh Rashid earlier said that Imran Khan will complete his five-year tenure despite what the opponents say.

Rashid said that he is being informed that the NAB ‘will turn into Tarzan after Eid’.

“Those who think they remained safe will not be spared after Eid,” he said in an apparent warning to detractors.

The minister said that it takes a lot of time to get the NAB Ordinance changed, adding that the PML-N will not get the amendments it is seeking.

‘After Nawaz, Firdous Awan will ask why she was ousted’

Sheikh Rashid, in the same press conference, said that the recently replaced special assistant Firdous Ashiq Awan will soon "be seen on TV".

“After Nawaz Sharif, Firdous Ashiq Awan will ask why she was ousted,” he said.

In response to a question, he said that the government does not tell him anything. The minister said that he had a solid relationship with PM Imran, not the PTI.