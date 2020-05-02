close
Sat May 02, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, May 02, 2020
Brad Pitt looks like daughter Shiloh in throwback picture from school days

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s children Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox are the actor’s mini-mes. 

The Oscar winner actor's school yearbook pictures will surely stun fans as Pitt in that photos looks like his daughter Shiloh.

Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh

The images, available at myheritage.com as part of a yearbook collection dating from 1890 to 1989, show the early days in high school of 'the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' star. Pitt  sported his signature golden locks and that cheeky smile!

The two of the photos, published in the Kickapoo High School yearbook,  showed Brad was really into sports from a very young age. He was part of the football and basketball teams and in the images he happily posed with his team mates, proud of their achievements.

 “The boys had the best winning attitude of any team I’ve ever coached,” said the football coach back in the day about the freshmen.

Now the actor is one of he most biggest stars on planet Earth and his children with Angelina Jolie have, without a doubt inherited their dad’s charms. 

