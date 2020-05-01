Death of Indian star Rishi Kapoor saddens Humayun Saeed

Pakistani superstar Humayun Saeed was ‘extremely sad’ over the death of veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor.



The Mere Paas Tum Ho actor turned to Instagram and shared a throwback photo with Rishi and Pakistani film director Nadeem Baig and wrote, “What a great loss. Extremely sad that Rishi sahab is no more.”

“Sharing this picture from when we had all gone to meet him and to cast him in JPNA2.”

“May he rest in peace. He was the best of the best.”



Nadeem Baig also shared the same picture and wrote, “Met him once but still remember those two hours of great conversation laughters and the tea of RK studios....it was a pleasure meeting you Rishi Kapoor ji....Rest in peace.”

Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday a day after he was rushed to the hospital after he suffered from breathing difficulty.

