Taylor Swift promotes her 22 music video with fresh-faced and doe-eyed selfie

Singer Taylor Swift seems to promote her old album as she shared a simple selfie on Monday while social distancing at home.
Miss Americana's caption had a little Easter egg for excited fans, making a cheeky reference to her 22 music video from all the way back in 2012.
Only the most dedicated Swifties would have recognized the phrase, which appeared on a shirt the star wore in her video for 22, one of the singles off her album 'Red'.
The international superstar, 30, looked stunning with fresh-faced and doe-eyed in the photo, which she shared on her social media.
The Grammy-winner seem to be bored in quarantine as captioned the post: 'Not a lot going on at the moment.'
Taylor fans snatched up the Ashish Gupta top almost instantly after the music video's debut, even though it cost a pricey $895. Soon after tons of knock-offs flooded Etsy though.
Admirers read into the post even more, with some theorizing she was suggesting a May 8th announcement of some sort.