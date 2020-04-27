Prominent British Pakistani Christian leaders slam MSR's continued detention

LONDON: Leading voices in the British Pakistani Christian community have strongly condemned the arrest and continued detention of Editor-in-Chief of the Jang/Geo Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in a fake private land purchase case.

The leaders lauded the services of Jang and Geo for Pakistan, and the group’s efforts for promotion of harmony and fairness amongst all communities under the editorial guidance of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Councilor Dr James Shera, who is also the former Mayor of Rugby, condemned the illegal arrest of Rahman by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on March 12 in a 34-year-old property matter.

In a joint press release endorsed by major British Pakistani Christian leaders, Dr Shera said: “This is a sad day for the press freedom in Pakistan. An independent and free press, unshackled by any harassment, is absolutely vital for democracy to flourish in any society. The arrest of Mr Rahman at this early stage of NAB investigations, over a 34 years old land deal, was unnecessary.”

Dr Shera also mentioned that like Mir Khalil-ul-Rahman, who was the founder of the Jang group, his son Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman also stood for the highest standards of journalism. He added: "The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has expressed deep concern over the arrest. As the Pakistani Christian community in the UK, we stand with all the downtrodden communities and individuals in Pakistan."

British Pakistani Christian leaders including, Dr Peter David, Dr Noshaba Khiljee, Councilor Morris Johns, Councilor Kashan Bennett, Advocate Qamar Shams, Mr Saleem Khokar (former MPA Sindh), Bishop Yousaf Nadeem Bhinder, Reverend John Bosco, and Mr Michael Massey endorsed the statement.

Rana Youab Khan, a prominent Anglican priest of Pakistani background in the UK who is presently a Rector of St Edmund's Chruch Crickhowell and the Ministry Area Leader in Wales, said Mir Shakil’s arrest in a thirty-four years old case is bringing a terrible name to the country.

He said: “Imran Khan promised to give a fresh start by making the country Naya Pakistan but victimisation of media has been a norm in the country for a long. British Pakistanis, along with many Pakistani are upset by the arrest of Mr Rahman, and we hope that the courts will intervene to stop discriminatory actions of NAB which has become a third arm of the government.

Related: Kashmiri leaders in Europe call for MSR's immediate release

The Asian Congregation of St Andrew’s Church, Ilford, UK, a congregation which is mainly composed of Pakistani Christians, echoed the global condemnation of Pakistani authorities against the detention of the veteran journalist. The Church said that Mir Shakil’s arrest appears to be politically motivated and he should be released to preserve the freedom of press in Pakistan.

Pastor Sohail Basheer said that Mir Shakil’s detention by NAB has brought a bad name to Pakistan because the case clearly appears to be aimed at victimizing the biggest and independent media house of Pakistan.

Reverend Dr. Robinson Asghar said Mir Shakil is being victimized and what’s happening to him is a case of grave injustice. He said the entire Christian community is standing by Jang and Geo journalists while they face victimization by the government of Pakistan.

Mir Shakil's arrest has caused an outcry in Pakistan as well as in international forums. Most of the major journalistic organisations including Reporters without Borders and the Committee to Protect Journalists have termed this arrest as an attack on press freedom. Pakistan has also fallen three spots in the Global Press Freedom Index, from 142 to 145, out of 180 countries.

The US State Department, the European Union and the German government have also raised the question as to why Mir Shakil has been arrested without being charged with any crime.

According to NAB, no accused can be arrested in the complaint verification stage but the probe body went against its own standards of procedures by arresting Mir Shakil.