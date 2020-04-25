Kylie Jenner pays $36.5 million for new house in Holmby Hills: See Pics

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kylie Jenner has paid the hefty amount on a new home in Holmby Hills as she is set to stay in one of Los Angeles' most glamorous neighborhoods.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star reportedly spent a $36.5million for lavish 'resort compound' in Holmby Hills.
The house is a single-storey building and is a huge 15,350 square feet in size, according to reports. It has no less than its own home theatre, a bar, a games' room and a gym. It also features a chef's kitchen as well as a full championship-level sports court for basketball.
There are even two guest apartments so Kylie can have anyone come and visit the new abode, which was originally up for $45 million.