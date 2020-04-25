Kylie Jenner pays $36.5 million for new house in Holmby Hills: See Pics

Kylie Jenner pays $36.5 million for new house in Holmby Hills

Kylie Jenner has paid the hefty amount on a new home in Holmby Hills as she is set to stay in one of Los Angeles' most glamorous neighborhoods.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star reportedly spent a $36.5million for lavish 'resort compound' in Holmby Hills.

The house is a single-storey building and is a huge 15,350 square feet in size, according to reports. It has no less than its own home theatre, a bar, a games' room and a gym. It also features a chef's kitchen as well as a full championship-level sports court for basketball.



There are even two guest apartments so Kylie can have anyone come and visit the new abode, which was originally up for $45 million.



The house is a single-storey building and is a huge 15,350 square feet in size





It has no less than its own home theatre, a bar, a games' room and a gym



