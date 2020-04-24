Sania Mirza extends Ramadan greetings, urges people to pray at home

Sania Mira has urged people to stay and pray at home during Ramadan amid the coronavirus pandemic.



She also extended Ramadan greetings to all the Muslims across the world and prayed for health and peace.

Sania took to Twitter and said, “Ramzaan mubarak everyone. in these difficult times let’s pray for the health of course but also for peace and a world full of more love and less hate.”

She also prayed “May Allah accept our prayers and duas in this holy month.”

However, Sania urged people to stay at home and stay safe. “Stay home, stay safe and please pray at home,” she said.

Recently, Sania and former Pakistani skipper Shoaib Malik celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.

The couple showered love on each other on social media.

Sania took to Instagram and shared dazzling throwback photos with Shoaib and wrote, “Happy Anniversary @realshoaibmalik.”

She further said, “A decade of being married looks like this!! Expectation vs reality.”

Sania and Shoaib were married on April 12, 2010, in Hyderabad, India. Their reception was held in Sialkot, Pakistan.

The couple became parents of a boy, Izhaan Mirza Malik, in October 2018.