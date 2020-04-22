FBR sets up primary system to transfer tax refunds to bank accounts

The News/via Geo.tv/Files

ISLAMABAD: A primary system to transfer the tax refunds to taxpayers' bank accounts has been set up, a spokesperson for the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) said Wednesday.



According to the FBR spokesperson, all taxpayers should update their IRIS profiles and provide their bank accounts and associated IBAN numbers. Returns for sales and income taxes, as well as federal excise duty would be sent via cheques directly to the bank accounts, the spokesperson added.

A system has been set up in exporters' bank accounts for online payment of the customs duty drawback, the spokesperson said, adding that exporters should provide bank accounts and associated IBAN numbers in their profiles.