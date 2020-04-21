HBO Max streaming service featuring 'Game Of Thrones', 'Friends' to launch next month

HBO Max streaming service will launch on May 27, AT&T Inc’s (T.N) Warner Media said on Tuesday.

The service will feature original shows like “Love Life”, “Legendary” and new episodes of the popular “Looney Tunes Cartoons”.



Popular sitcoms like “Friends” and “The Big Bang Theory” will be available on launch, alongside HBO originals like “Westworld”, “Big Little Lies” and “Game of Thrones”.



The service is expected to reach 75 million to 90 million global subscribers by 2025, with about 50 million of these coming from the United States, the company said earlier.



