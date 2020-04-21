Prince William and Kate Middleton use Twitter to wish Queen Elizabeth on her 94th birthday

Prince William and his wife led the birthday messages for Queen Elizabeth who turned 94 on Tuesday.

The couple took to Twitter to offer their good wishes to Queen Elizabeth on her birthday.

"Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very happy 94th Birthday today!, read out the tweet from the couple sent out by their Kensington Palace account.

The Queen turned 94 on Tuesday but the coronavirus lockdown meant there was little fanfare to mark the occasion.

Elizabeth, the world’s eldest and longest-reigning monarch, typically spends her birthday privately without much public celebration but this year the event will be even more muted.

Royal birthdays and anniversaries are traditionally marked by ceremonial gun salutes, in which blank rounds are fired from various locations across London, but the queen felt it would be inappropriate to allow this to go ahead given the circumstances.

The latest official figures show that about 16,000 Britons infected with the new coronavirus have died in hospital, the fifth highest number globally. The nation is in its fourth week of lockdown, with most businesses closed and citizens ordered to stay at home.

Flags are usually flown on government buildings to mark the queen’s birthday but officials have been told that this year not everyone would be expected to arrange for that to happen.

The only official acknowledgment from the royal family came via Twitter where Buckingham Palace posted a private family film of Elizabeth as a child, playing with her late younger sister Margaret.