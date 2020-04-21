Prince Charles frantic about cutting down royal family to avoid drama and scandals

Prince Charles is desperate to slim down the British royal family, in an unprecedented move to avoid drama and scandals, according to royal expert Camilla Tominey.

The decision is in line with Charles’ preparation to embrace the throne, as Queen Elizabeth turns old, and his new vision for the royal family.

To achieve this, Charles has a revised structure of power which includes him, the queen, Prince William, and eventually, Prince George, as the main representatives in the family.

Camilla said that this is probably an effort to make the royal family appear “relatable” and “touchable” instead of "cut off and cold."

She explained that the new warmth from the remaining senior royals is something they learned from the Sussexes.

With Harry and Meghan gone and Prince Andrew stripped from his royal duties, Charles could hope for a lot less drama.

“Many Royal Family fans were surprised to learn that Harry and Meghan Markle were withdrawing from royal life,” The Talko reported.

“But the truth is that the number of active family members has been decreasing and that might not be a coincidence. Of course, this would increase the workload for those who remain but it would allow for less drama, less opportunity for scandals and create a more streamlined monarchy," added the outlet.