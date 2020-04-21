close
Mon Apr 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Business

AFP
April 21, 2020

Oil plunges over 300% to never-before-seen depths, closing at -$37.63 a barrel

Business

AFP
Tue, Apr 21, 2020
AFP/Files

NEW YORK: Oil prices cascaded significantly on Monday, plunging more than 300% to never-before-seen depths to close at -$37.63 a barrel as a supply glut forced traders to pay others to take the commodity.

With space to store oil scarce, US benchmark West Texas Intermediate for May delivery ended trading at -$37.63 a barrel ahead of Tuesday's close for futures contracts — when traders who buy and sell the commodity for profit would have had to take physical possession of it.

Latest News

More From Business