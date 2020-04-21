Oil plunges over 300% to never-before-seen depths, closing at -$37.63 a barrel

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW YORK: Oil prices cascaded significantly on Monday, plunging more than 300% to never-before-seen depths to close at -$37.63 a barrel as a supply glut forced traders to pay others to take the commodity.
With space to store oil scarce, US benchmark West Texas Intermediate for May delivery ended trading at -$37.63 a barrel ahead of Tuesday's close for futures contracts — when traders who buy and sell the commodity for profit would have had to take physical possession of it.